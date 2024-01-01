https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFully open pink peony in a flower basket; short blossoming branch at R; basket has herringbone weave with looping design around neck and base; square handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636986View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 959 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3397 x 2715 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFully open pink peony in a flower basket; short blossoming branch at R; basket has herringbone weave with looping design around neck and base; square handle. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More