https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636995Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFour poppies in different stages: white poppy in full bloom; orange-red at L facing away; bent, blue opening bud at LR; smaller, closed, white bud LL. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636995View LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3582 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3166 x 4446 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFour poppies in different stages: white poppy in full bloom; orange-red at L facing away; bent, blue opening bud at LR; smaller, closed, white bud LL. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More