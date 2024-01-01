rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636999
Red hollyhock at center, with several buds at top; white lily with two buds and one full blossom lower portion of scroll in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Red hollyhock at center, with several buds at top; white lily with two buds and one full blossom lower portion of scroll in front of hollyhock. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636999

View License

Red hollyhock at center, with several buds at top; white lily with two buds and one full blossom lower portion of scroll in front of hollyhock. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More