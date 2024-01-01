Two cut-away interior vignettes with hill and trees between them; scene on left with man in black at left; standing lady at center in white flowered kimono and red apron-like skirt; three seated woman at right, one at left; woman in pink walking up stairs toward standing woman; two women in LRC in garden with white and red flowers; scene at right with man in white seated at top center; five seated women; one standing woman at left carrying a tray with a white cloth; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here