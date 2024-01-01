https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637019Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextImage of a blue bird with long neck and legs facing left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637019View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2594 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6934 x 9355 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadImage of a blue bird with long neck and legs facing left. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More