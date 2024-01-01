rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637025
Woman in profile sweeping leaves on the ground with bamboo broom; woman has long face, and long hair knotted at end; brown…
Woman in profile sweeping leaves on the ground with bamboo broom; woman has long face, and long hair knotted at end; brown kimono with pine tree pattern; green obi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637025

View License

