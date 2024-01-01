https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637025Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman in profile sweeping leaves on the ground with bamboo broom; woman has long face, and long hair knotted at end; brown kimono with pine tree pattern; green obi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637025View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 464 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2208 x 5713 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWoman in profile sweeping leaves on the ground with bamboo broom; woman has long face, and long hair knotted at end; brown kimono with pine tree pattern; green obi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More