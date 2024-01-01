rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637040
Suit includes helmet with praying mantis maedate (forecrest), menpo (face mask), torso covering, pair of front shoulder medallions that attach to torso covering, pair of large upper arm guards, pair of small shoulder coverings (each with a pin for attachment), pair of gauntlets with arm and hand guards, apron, pair of tsutsu suneate (leg guards), and pair of kote (boot coverings); see Components for descriptions of each piece. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637040

View License

