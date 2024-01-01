Suit includes helmet with praying mantis maedate (forecrest), menpo (face mask), torso covering, pair of front shoulder medallions that attach to torso covering, pair of large upper arm guards, pair of small shoulder coverings (each with a pin for attachment), pair of gauntlets with arm and hand guards, apron, pair of tsutsu suneate (leg guards), and pair of kote (boot coverings); see Components for descriptions of each piece. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
