rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637053
Salmon-colored ground with primarily gold embroidered dragons; large dragon with green eyes at center; black and blue…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Salmon-colored ground with primarily gold embroidered dragons; large dragon with green eyes at center; black and blue borders; cream-colored backing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637053

View License

Salmon-colored ground with primarily gold embroidered dragons; large dragon with green eyes at center; black and blue borders; cream-colored backing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More