https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSalmon-colored ground with primarily gold embroidered dragons; large dragon with green eyes at center; black and blue borders; cream-colored backing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637053View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 297 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 865 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11020 x 2725 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSalmon-colored ground with primarily gold embroidered dragons; large dragon with green eyes at center; black and blue borders; cream-colored backing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More