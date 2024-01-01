rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637066
Figure with six heads, arms, and legs astride crouched bull on wood base; metal bands around wrists, some biceps, and most ankles; halo with flames attached at back; two hands of two arms together in praying position, other arms bent and flare outwards. Upper left arm holds long staff, lower one holds implement with "curly q"-shaped end. Upper right arm holds a trident. Lower right arm fingersshaped like it was holding something in hand. Three bottom heads have crystal inlay eyes. Three smaller heads on top considerably smaller. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637066

View License

