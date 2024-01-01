https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637080Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated tiger with raised front PR paw, partially open mouth, ears back, and blue eyes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637080View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 501 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1462 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4584 x 10975 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeated tiger with raised front PR paw, partially open mouth, ears back, and blue eyes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More