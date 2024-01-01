Six-panel folding screen; on L a girl and child are opening up a screen of a landscape, the girl is holding the right edge of the screen; on R two reclining figures are next to a group of three figures seated around a table with one standing woman; the seated figures are a girl with books in front of her, a man looking at a book, and a girl making paper cranes; to the far right is an oriental rung with a table with the game of go, a biwa wrapped in fabric, and a stationery box. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
