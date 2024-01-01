rawpixel
Male figure seated on ground at L with arms crossed wearing billowing, angular black robes, looking toward R; inscription at…
Male figure seated on ground at L with arms crossed wearing billowing, angular black robes, looking toward R; inscription at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637112

View License

