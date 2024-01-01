rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637120
Four lines of calligraphy of varying sizes on silver paper with ivy leaves in gold. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Four lines of calligraphy of varying sizes on silver paper with ivy leaves in gold. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637120

View License

Four lines of calligraphy of varying sizes on silver paper with ivy leaves in gold. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More