https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637120Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFour lines of calligraphy of varying sizes on silver paper with ivy leaves in gold. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637120View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1099 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2651 x 2895 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFour lines of calligraphy of varying sizes on silver paper with ivy leaves in gold. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More