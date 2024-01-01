https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637121Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnsigned; pair of cranes left of center; pine tree at left; swimming duck and pair of smaller birds at right; blooming white and red chrysanthemums; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637121View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 546 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2969 x 1350 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUnsigned; pair of cranes left of center; pine tree at left; swimming duck and pair of smaller birds at right; blooming white and red chrysanthemums; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More