rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637121
Unsigned; pair of cranes left of center; pine tree at left; swimming duck and pair of smaller birds at right; blooming white…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Unsigned; pair of cranes left of center; pine tree at left; swimming duck and pair of smaller birds at right; blooming white and red chrysanthemums; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637121

View License

Unsigned; pair of cranes left of center; pine tree at left; swimming duck and pair of smaller birds at right; blooming white and red chrysanthemums; unsigned. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More