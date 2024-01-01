rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637122
Bird with long, pointed tail perched on small branch at R, about to swoop down towards LR; cluster of pointed foliage at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637122

View License

