https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOverlapping leaf like shapes with black and white patterns, or colored in dark green, mustard, red, orange, pink, gray, or blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637138View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2709 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7992 x 10324 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadOverlapping leaf like shapes with black and white patterns, or colored in dark green, mustard, red, orange, pink, gray, or blue. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More