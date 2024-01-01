https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637152Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAngled gray rock formation at center and portion of rock formation at UL; bright orange and red blossoms overlap; inscription URQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637152View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 646 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1884 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8026 x 4320 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAngled gray rock formation at center and portion of rock formation at UL; bright orange and red blossoms overlap; inscription URQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More