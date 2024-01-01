https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPine tree growing out of LLC, upward to top center; a cluster of small pinecones near center; inscription at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637155View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 661 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1928 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4948 x 2725 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPine tree growing out of LLC, upward to top center; a cluster of small pinecones near center; inscription at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More