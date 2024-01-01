rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637162
Large rock formation with two tall pine trees at lower center with an elderly couple enjoying tea on boulder; in middle…
Large rock formation with two tall pine trees at lower center with an elderly couple enjoying tea on boulder; in middle ground, three people sit in a long boat with awning; in background, two rock formations, one with a small, open walled structure and three leafless trees, the other with a few buildings at R; two sailboats in distance at UR; inscription at L; small moon at UL; a few details highlighted in pinkish wash. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

