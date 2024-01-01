https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637172Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSchool of carp swimming among seaweed; large fish near center with smaller ones swimming in all directions; driftwood and stumps at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637172View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 561 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1637 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5135 x 2402 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSchool of carp swimming among seaweed; large fish near center with smaller ones swimming in all directions; driftwood and stumps at bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More