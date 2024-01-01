Seated figure with purple, green, and gold robe over PL shoulder holds green jewel in PR hand, stroking it with PL hand; figure has large hoop earring, distended earlobe; exaggerated features, bald forehead; halo around figure; seated before tree with few green leaves and purple flowers; short figure with long fingernails and outstretched arms stands at seated figure's PL; chalice hanging from tree in front of Rakan. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
