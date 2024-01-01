Unsigned; 6 panel screen with vignettes separated by golden clouds; beginning at R, a male figure on a chair, and smaller figure on green mat hold audience in a room; below, a woman inside looking through screen at other women outside; men gather around a carriage; musicians in white with male dancer entertain small audience on verandah and bridge; female figure in bushes watches male and female figure near center; men in room with green mat along with papers; women at bottom gathered in room, etc. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
