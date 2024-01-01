rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637197
Black haori with dots of white, red, purple and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Black haori with dots of white, red, purple and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637197

View License

Black haori with dots of white, red, purple and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More