https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637197Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack haori with dots of white, red, purple and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637197View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 870 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2539 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7402 x 5369 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlack haori with dots of white, red, purple and green. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More