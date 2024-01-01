https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637205Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite kimono with pink, orange, red, mustard, and beige cloudlike designs; clusters of gray flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637205View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 953 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2778 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7588 x 9559 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWhite kimono with pink, orange, red, mustard, and beige cloudlike designs; clusters of gray flowers. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More