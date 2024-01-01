https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637215Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack kimono with red, white and yellow vertical and diagonal lines with some green and gray dots; some vertical pattern with red plaid and spots. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637215View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 989 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2886 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7992 x 9693 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlack kimono with red, white and yellow vertical and diagonal lines with some green and gray dots; some vertical pattern with red plaid and spots. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More