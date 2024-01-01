https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack lacquer tray with design of pink flowers with heart-shaped leaves. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637217View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1068 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3116 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 8863 x 7890 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlack lacquer tray with design of pink flowers with heart-shaped leaves. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More