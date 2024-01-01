rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637224
Shallow bowl decorated with brushed white slip; incised abstracted leaf design inscribed and highlighted with darker gray…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Shallow bowl decorated with brushed white slip; incised abstracted leaf design inscribed and highlighted with darker gray glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637224

View License

Shallow bowl decorated with brushed white slip; incised abstracted leaf design inscribed and highlighted with darker gray glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More