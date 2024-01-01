https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShallow bowl decorated with brushed white slip; incised abstracted leaf design inscribed and highlighted with darker gray glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637224View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1176 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3430 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4828 x 4731 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadShallow bowl decorated with brushed white slip; incised abstracted leaf design inscribed and highlighted with darker gray glaze. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More