White bottle with looping floral decoration on body; incised lines around base of neck and body; narrow neck, wide body…
White bottle with looping floral decoration on body; incised lines around base of neck and body; narrow neck, wide body, narrow foot slightly flaring mouth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

White bottle with looping floral decoration on body; incised lines around base of neck and body; narrow neck, wide body, narrow foot slightly flaring mouth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

