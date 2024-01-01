https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637240Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRed ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue concentric circles on underside. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637240View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 786 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1964 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRed ground with white scrolling floral design overall; teardrop-shaped finial; looped design on top of cover; pair of blue concentric circles on underside. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More