rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637245
Two narrow stalks of bamboo at R with a third narrow shoot growing off R stalk; clusters of black and grey leaves; steel…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Two narrow stalks of bamboo at R with a third narrow shoot growing off R stalk; clusters of black and grey leaves; steel grey mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637245

View License

Two narrow stalks of bamboo at R with a third narrow shoot growing off R stalk; clusters of black and grey leaves; steel grey mount. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More