rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637251
Male figure standing in three quarter pose with PL hang reaching for sword in belt; looking over PR shoulder; long robes…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Male figure standing in three quarter pose with PL hang reaching for sword in belt; looking over PR shoulder; long robes with drum and pine design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637251

View License

Male figure standing in three quarter pose with PL hang reaching for sword in belt; looking over PR shoulder; long robes with drum and pine design. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More