Framed: male figure in draping brown robes, large double halos, standing on cloud at UC with PR hand up, and PL down; two golden rays emanate from forehead to LR; two attendants in robes on either side of figure's feet, one at L has bent knees and is clasping hands; attendant at R is crouching and proffering a lotus to the R; two men at lower edge; man at R has a small cloud with three small figures emerging from mouth; black background. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
