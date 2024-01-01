rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637257
Lines of text on brownish paper with red marks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lines of text on brownish paper with red marks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637257

View License

Lines of text on brownish paper with red marks. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More