https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637275Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful image of ducks swimming in pairs, young and old; one duck is flying away at R; rocks with grasses along bottom of image; cluster of reeds at L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637275View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 600 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1473 x 2945 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadColorful image of ducks swimming in pairs, young and old; one duck is flying away at R; rocks with grasses along bottom of image; cluster of reeds at L. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More