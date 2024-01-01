https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637299Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextUnsigned; lines of inscription written in silver against indigo blue paper; colorful brown and light green singe marks and tears along bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637299View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 706 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3192 x 1877 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadUnsigned; lines of inscription written in silver against indigo blue paper; colorful brown and light green singe marks and tears along bottom. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More