rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637306
Eight panel screen; lotus leaves with pink blossoms and foliage in pond; blue and black birds perched on or hovering around…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eight panel screen; lotus leaves with pink blossoms and foliage in pond; blue and black birds perched on or hovering around blossoms; each panel has unique image. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637306

View License

Eight panel screen; lotus leaves with pink blossoms and foliage in pond; blue and black birds perched on or hovering around blossoms; each panel has unique image. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More