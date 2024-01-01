https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637323Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue butterfly shaped porcelain water dropper; two small holes, one at the tip of each wing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637323View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 896 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2613 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4100 x 3061 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBlue butterfly shaped porcelain water dropper; two small holes, one at the tip of each wing. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More