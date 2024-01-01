https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRubbing: three lines of calligraphy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637333View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 348 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1016 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2198 x 7574 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRubbing: three lines of calligraphy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More