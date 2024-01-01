rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637345
Large group of gray and white mice. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Large group of gray and white mice. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637345

View License

Large group of gray and white mice. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More