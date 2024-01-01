rawpixel
Cluster of thin bamboo branches with leaves at L with a few delicate blossoming branches hanging from top; inscription at R. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637357

View License

