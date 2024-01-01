rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637414
Green abalone in LLQ; reddish-brown lobster with blue eyes at right; tan label on back at LRC with Japanese characters and "28". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7637414

