https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637444
Partially hidden, twisting fragment of a tree dominates the composition which contains a pair of magpies and three large…
Partially hidden, twisting fragment of a tree dominates the composition which contains a pair of magpies and three large fruits hanging from the branches. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

