https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637478
Three separate sheets; portrait of a man wearing voluminous garments and small black hat with wide braided white cord tie;…
Three separate sheets; portrait of a man wearing voluminous garments and small black hat with wide braided white cord tie; man looks up toward URC; man wears large outer black garment with symbols in grey (discolored/tarnished silver leaf?) on PL sleeve and back, with elaborately floral patterned garment, with red abstract flowers, beneath; element with green fabric patterned with black clouds on back; orange ground; square with text in URQ. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637478

View License

