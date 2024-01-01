rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637492
One sheet; man standing in boat beneath rather large black and grey wave; large pale orange full moon at top center with grey clouds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7637492

View License

