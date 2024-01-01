rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637516
Set of four sliding door panels with decoration of Chinese Immortals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Set of four sliding door panels with decoration of Chinese Immortals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

