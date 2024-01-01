https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637540Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFigure wearing a hooded garment, seen in profile from PL side, holding a pot with a flowering branch; tree at right side. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637540View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 935 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2727 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3639 x 2835 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFigure wearing a hooded garment, seen in profile from PL side, holding a pot with a flowering branch; tree at right side. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More