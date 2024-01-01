https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637544Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmall, towerlike pagoda partially covered by dark grasses; rolling, rust colored mountains behind. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637544View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 936 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2730 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3664 x 2858 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSmall, towerlike pagoda partially covered by dark grasses; rolling, rust colored mountains behind. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More