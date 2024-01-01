https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637584Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIkebana arrangement of Chrysanthemums, Bamboo in Basket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637584View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 911 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2014 x 2654 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIkebana arrangement of Chrysanthemums, Bamboo in Basket. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More