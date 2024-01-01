https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637591Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Battle of Yashima [left of a pair of Scenes from The Tale of the Heike]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637591View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 537 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1565 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9512 x 4254 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Battle of Yashima [left of a pair of Scenes from The Tale of the Heike]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More