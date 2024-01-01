https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637594Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterflies Dancing Episode [left of the pair Episodes from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7637594View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 423 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1235 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 11074 x 3908 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadButterflies Dancing Episode [left of the pair Episodes from the "Butterflies" Chapter of the Tale of Genji]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More